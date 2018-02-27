Update: School closures

The following West Sussex schools will be closed today due to adverse weather conditions.
Albourne CofE Primary School
Handcross Primary School
Hassocks Infant School
Herons Dale Primary School
Holy Trinity CofE Primary School (Cuckfield)
Lindfield Primary School
St Augustine's CofE Primary School
St Giles CofE Primary School
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Haywards Heath)
St Mark's CofE Primary School (Staplefield)
St Peter's CofE Primary School (Ardingly)
Turners Hill CofE Primary School
Warden Park Primary Academy
Warninglid Primary School
Windmills Junior School