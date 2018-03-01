Sussex Steel bidding to bag a massive cash boost

News that Sussex Steel had been nominated for the Tesco Bags of Help initiative was music to the ears of members.

Now, the band is calling for support from shoppers during March and April, when votes in store will decide how grants of up to £4,000, up to £2,000 and £1,000 will be distributed between the chosen schemes.

Jane Acott, secretary of Sussex Steel, said: “We are really excited about this.

“Sussex Steel is a registered charity providing education in the art of steelpan for all irrespective of age or ability. Our current project involves providing free steel pan workshops in local schools and inviting the participating students to perform in a concert alongside the Sussex Steel steelbands.

“Students will then be able to join one of our steelbands. The money from the Tesco scheme will pay for tuition, transporting the instruments, advertising and administration costs.

“Learning a musical instrument has many benefits, including learning a new skill, teamwork, improved co-ordination, improved confidence and having fun. Many children do not have these opportunities.”

Voting is open in Tesco Express Rustington, Tesco Express Finnistere Way and Tesco Superstore Littlehampton.