Students fly the rainbow flag for diversity

Students at The Angmering School waved the rainbow flag for diversity when they unveiled a mural for the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.

Since 2004, May 17 has seen people all around the world draw the attention of policymakers, opinion leaders, social movements, the public and the media to the violence and discrimination experienced by LGBT people internationally.

At The Angmering School, students helped to raise awareness and promote alliances among their peers with the help of garlands, cakes and badges, raising £300 in one morning.

A school spokesman said the money would be used to provide specific support for LGBT students, and to make the school a Rainbow School.

Headteacher Simon Liley said: “I am incredibly proud of the dedication of students and staff, and the success of the day.

“I am delighted to say that our school-wide celebration of International Day Against Biphobia, Transphobia and Homophobia was a fantastic success.

“Hundreds of students and staff joined in the day by wearing colourful additional uniform items, making or buying rainbow coloured cakes and biscuits, buying raffle tickets or simply admiring the amazing new mural.

“It was excellent to see the whole school supporting the fight to celebrate diversity and banish intolerance.

“We have decided next year we could shorten the title of the day to Rainbow Day.”

Organiser Natasha Smith, who is a cover supervisor at the school, said: “All students should have the freedom to express themselves, and this endeavour enabled just that.

“Many staff members took part, and enlisted the aid of the ambassadors from their subjects to help, quickly turning this into a school-wide project.

“Isolation does not promote change, and the students grasped a valuable opportunity to engage in collective action in accepting people for who they are.”

The Angmering School recently set up a weekly ‘safe space’ for students to retreat to – but also to use as a place to challenge bullying and promote change.

One students said: “We need to educate people on why it’s so important to have diversity.”

Last week, The Angmering School did just that.