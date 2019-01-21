Steyning school celebrates ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating for fourth year running

Staff and pupils of Steyning Grammar School are celebrating another successful Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors rated the Shooting Field school as ‘Outstanding’ for the fourth year in a row following a visit in November.

Staff and pupils at Steyning Grammar School Boarding celebrate another successul inspection SUS-190121-121928001

Headteacher Nick Wergan, who was described as an ‘exceptional leader’ in the report, said staff were proud of the recognition, particularly as the only state boarding school in Sussex.

“The inspectors rightly commend our students for being the best ambassadors for themselves, their school and home – I could not be prouder of them,” he said.

“Modern boarding is an enriching experience that uniquely equips young people with the character to thrive and flourish as young adults.

“We are grateful to the whole community that supports such successful boarding in Steyning.”

Inspectors judged the school on the overall experience of pupils, how well pupils are helped and protected and the effectiveness of the leaders and managers – an ‘Outstanding’ rating was given for each, with no recommendations for improvement.

More news:

Teenager who intended to sell heroin and crack cocaine in Worthing is jailed

This is how the council plans to transform Worthing’s Portland Road

The report said Steyning Grammar provides ‘highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good’ and that the actions of the school contribute to ‘significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people’.

The impact of boarding was also praised, with students benefiting from learning new skills, celebrating different cultures and increased independence.

Steyning Grammar’s head girl, Abisola Roberts, said she had been met with warmth and guidance throughout her time at the school.

“It truly has been my home away from home and has given me the grounding to live an independent life beyond boarding,” she said.

“It will be very sad to leave such a lovely, caring community when the moment comes.”

Abisola’s male counterpart, head boy Oscar Canton, said he felt privileged to be part of the ‘Steyning boarding family’, having seen both of his siblings also attend the school.

Steyning Grammar School hosts 125 boarders, aged from 13 to 18. As a state school tuition is free but boarding, either full or weekly, is charged for.