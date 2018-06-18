Singing session sees young and old boogie together

Children from The Co-operative Childcare in Littlehampton visited Fairlight nursing home in Rustington as part of ongoing intergenerational work.

The pre-school children got the residents singing and dancing then spoketo them all about what they used to do for a job.

Lucy Crouch, deputy nursery manager, said: “We did a boogie mites session, which is part of our extra curriculum at the nursery.

“Some of our pre-schoolers also attended a Forest School session, where they used various tools and learned how to whittle.

“They made name tags using wood and made a camp fire.”