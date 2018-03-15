School’s dilapidated play trail to be replaced

The dilapidated play trail at East Preston Infant School can finally be replaced, thanks to a £5,000 donation from the Morrisons Foundation.

The Friends of East Preston Infant School was successful in its bid for a grant and Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, made the presentation at assembly yesterday.

Alison said: “It was great to hand over this cheque and meet some of the staff and pupils from the school.”

The donation will be used to replace the school’s old outside trail, so more pupils can enjoy outdoor learning and play.

Megan Howdle, chairman of the Friends, said: “Thank you to the Morrisons Foundation for their amazing generosity in awarding us this grant.

“We will finally be able to replace our old and dilapidated play trail, which will make a real difference to our children.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up in 2015 to award grants for charity projects which help to improve people’s lives. Visit www.morrisonsfoundation.com to find out how to apply.