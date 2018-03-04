School pupils showcase chef skills

Three keen young chefs at The Towers School have competed in a Rotary competition.

Steyning and Upper Beeding Rotary Club organised the heat for the school.

Head teacher Clare Trelfa said: “Mr Martin Leigh-Pollitt and Mr Peter Firth very kindly offered to run this competition for us by organising external judges and supplying the prizes.

“The competition was close and the judges, Edward Woodward and Kate Gover, had a really tough time deciding on the winner.”

Isabelle Hardy came first, closely followed by Saskia Dunkling and Abi Oratis.

Isabelle impressed the panel with her three-course menu of tomato and mozzarella salad with flat bread, chicken wrapped in puff pastry and individual cheese cakes.

The girls were complimented on their enthusiasm and enjoyment of cooking during the event.

Mrs Trelfa, who presented the prizes, added: “A wonderful afternoon was had by all.”