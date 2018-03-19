School pupil creates winning logo entry for residents’ association

A colourful picture of the sun rising over the South Downs has been chosen as the new logo for Findon Valley Residents’ Association.

Pupils from Vale School were asked to design a logo and winners were decided by public vote.

Paula Barnes, the association’s school liaison officer, said: “For the new logo, we wanted to convey a link that FVRA has between the local community and the environment.

“As we had already involved Vale School for our first ever logo, in 2011, it was right for us to let all the children create a totally new design.”

There were more than 90 entries and five were shortlisted then displayed in Findon Valley Library, as well as being emailed to members to decide the winner.

Isobel Sheppard won a £25 Amazon voucher for her bright sunny logo, which will now appear all association communications, both online and in print.

Runners-up were Ellie Carter and Imogen Turner, who each received a £10 Amazon voucher.

Head teacher Martin Garratt said: “We had a tremendous response from the children and it was great that the local community was involved in deciding the best logo, that defines what FVRA is all about.

“I am encouraged by the long-standing relationship between Vale School and FVRA that stems right back to the time when the school started on May 16, 1951.”