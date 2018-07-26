Rustington charity worker wins regional McCarthy and Stone prize

Inspirational Rustington woman Carol Groves has been named as a regional winner in a national competition for people aged over 60 with amazing achievements.

Carol, 64, has done some fantastic work helping children in Kenya, having co-founded Friends of Mombasa Children in 2003.

She took top honours for the south east region in McCarthy and Stone’s Inspirational Generation competition.

Carol said: “I am absolutely delighted. My main aim for the charity is to get even more recognition, so that we can continue to give children in Kenya the education they deserve, as this helps them in the long-term, it’s not just a short-term fix.

“Friends of Mombasa Children has grown rapidly since it was formed and this is something that I feel will make a real, lasting difference. The teachers and children are absolutely delighted.”

The charity has held a variety of fundraising events in the UK to help children in Kenya escape the poverty trap through education. Years of fundraising resulted in the charity buying land in Mombasa in 2006 and completing the construction of its first schools there by the end of the following year. The site, named Unity School, now caters for the education of 400 pupils and is recognised as one of the top schools in the area.

Norbert Werre, manager of Unity School, said: “We admire Carol’s passion for the school and are delighted she has been announced a regional winner of Inspirational Generation.

“We are all very grateful for her support. We are what we are today because of her incessant efforts to help us lead better lives. She is more of a mother to us and is loved here by our families, teacher and pupils.”

Carol won a £200 donation for her nominated charity and a luxury hamper for herself.

Georgina Akers, regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone South East, said: “We launched Inspirational Generation to put the spotlight on the many ways in which today’s baby boomers inspire younger generations, while also proving beyond doubt that age is absolutely no barrier to making a fantastic contribution to society and highlighting the wonderfully colourful lives older people are enjoying.

“We are very grateful to everyone who took the time to enter our search and we are thrilled for Carol, who beat off very stiff competition. She is a very worthy winner and we wish her all the best for the future.”

