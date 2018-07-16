Reading clinics with golden retriever give Arundel pupils a boost

The newest member of the team at Arundel CE Primary School has given the library a ‘pawesome’ boost.

Ellie the reading dog has been trained to work with humans and loves to share in the children’s passion for reading.

A beautiful dog, Ellie goes into the school only once a week but when Tuesday comes around, pupils cannot wait to get into the library for the reading clinic.

Year-six pupils Edward Zalman and Fleur Merrifield said: “As a trained pet therapy dog, Ellie used to visit the school to help reluctant readers improve their reading skills since she is non-judgemental and will calmly listen.

“However, now she lets everyone read to her to help them enjoy reading more. It’s dog-tastic.”

The golden retriever has caused an extreme rise in popularity for the school library and now everyone at the school is mad for books.

Every Tuesday during term time, Ellie goes into school and listens to the children read to help them build up their confidence in reading aloud.

Deputy head Heidi Simpson said: “I’m sure that Ellie has helped the children progress with their reading skills by a great amount.

“She has a way of making every individual feel special – that’s what our school is all about.”

Pupils and teachers alike said Ellie had been a great help in school.

Edward, 11, said: “It helps me to stop being as nervous when reading out loud.”

Ellie will continue to visit the school after the summer holidays and pupils who have benefited so far say she is sure to inspire more children to read aloud.

MORE NEWS

Donation helps Angmering pupils learn new gardening skills

Exam results for primary school children in West Sussex improve for second straight year

30 hours free childcare scheme proves popular in West Sussex