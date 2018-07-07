Pupils show off cooking skills to Masterchef winner Kenny Tutt

Four budding chefs battled it out to win the Masterchef competition final at Orchards Junior School in Worthing.

Year-five pupils Katie Powers, Millie Rackley, Alana Jones and Elliott Thurlow had to create a two-course meal fit for royalty, with judging by Masterchef 2018 winner Kenny Tutt, who comes from Worthing.

The panel also included school staff members Jamie Parkinson and Bee Clayton, as well as Oleg Ohotins, head chef at Food Restaurant in New Street, Worthing.

Teacher Jamie Parkinson said: “It was a hard fought battle but in the end Katie Powers conquered with her salmon wellington followed by white chocolate and raspberry cheesecake.”

Kenny was amazed with the efforts of all of the children who took part.

He said: “There was an unbelievable level of talent. I was really blown away by the creativity and the flavours from the young finalists.”

Kenny was so blown away, in fact that he took some of the winning salmon dish home for his tea.

