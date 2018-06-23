Pupils praised for enthusiasm at Westminster

Pupils from Lyminster Primary School have been praised by their MP for their enthusiasm for politics.

Nick Gibb, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP, met children from years five and six in the Parliamentary Education Centre at Westminster last Friday.

The pupils had a tour of Parliament and then took part in mock elections, voting for representatives for their class.

Mr Gibb said: “It was a pleasure to meet the students and see their enthusiasm for the political world following their visit.

“It is hugely important that we inspire the younger generation to understand the world of politics.

“I talked to the children about issues ranging from funding for schools to the separation of powers and it was wonderful to see them so excited to be able to vote when they turn 18.”

