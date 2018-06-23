Pupils go the extra mile to promote walking to school

How do you encourage your classmates to walk to school?

Pupils at River Beach Primary School have found a way with the Big Walk In, which takes places each term.

The walk in started in Caffyns Field

Sue Bingham, Travel Plan co-ordinator, said: “We all know the benefits to the environment and wellbeing, both mental and physical, but what gets you out of bed a little earlier and on your feet?

“At River Beach we have the termly Big Walk In, each with a different theme. In the summer term this is a sunny theme, so you can wear a sun hat and sunglasses.”

Each walk starts from a different part of the school’s catchment area, to attract different families, and this term’s Big (Sunny) Walk In started on Caffyns field.

Sue added: “Our lovely families did not let us down and as we processed through town with our banner, more joined us.

“It is a great opportunity to find out who else is in your area so that you may team up and walk in on a regular basis.”

Once everyone had arrived at school, the celebration concluded with a cereal bar and certificate.

Sue said: “River Beach values its walkers. It’s a pity the sun did not actually shine that morning.”

The school is a lovely site in an urban area and there are mostly homes around its boundaries, so the Travel Plan team does its best to work with the community and encourage walking to school, to make it safer on the nearby roads.