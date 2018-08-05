Pupils give back to the community with Littlehampton beach clean

Littlehampton beach was given a spruce up by pupils from a special school during a litter pick along the seafront.

Clive and Sue Fennell from Arun Talks hosted the class from Sunnydown School in Surrey for the beach clean, which was organised after the pupils watched Blue Planet and became worried about marine life and the threat of plastic to the ocean.

Clive said: “As we do not yet have our own litter pickers we have borrowed some from Ocean Changes, who also do regular beach cleans, so we would like to thank them.

“We are keen to encourage more people to do the two minute beach clean, but also to educate those who still leave litter behind. We feel honoured the boys have chosen our beach as their way to give back to the community.”

The group spent an hour cleaning the beach, as well as the skate park, and collected a large bag of litter to dispose of.

Krystle Thompson, the boys’ tutor, said: “Last year we travelled down and did a litter pick in Mewsbrook Park, but this year the boys asked if they could help save the animals in the sea.”

After their hard work, the class got to spend some free time in Mewsbrook Park enjoying ice creams and a brief talk about what to find on the beach from Clive and Sue.

Before leaving, each pupil was given a certificate from Arun Talks, presented by Liam Roberts from Freedom Leisure’s Littlehampton Swimming Centre, as well as a complimentary Freedom family swim pass.

