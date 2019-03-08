‘Productive meeting’ with West Sussex’s academy trusts

West Sussex County Council leaders met with representatives of the county’s academy trusts at a meeting convened by Lord Agnew, Parliamentary under-secretary of state for the school system, last week.

Council leader Louise Goldsmith said the meeting was to ‘further discuss new opportunities’ for the authority to work with and alongside academy trusts.

There were around 35 attendees including the chief executive officers of many of the multi-academy trusts in West Sussex, representatives from the Regional Schools Commissioner’s Office; WSCC cabinet member for education and skills Richard Burrett, the council’s director of education and skills Paul Wagstaff and head of school organisation Graham Olway.

Mrs Goldsmith said: “It was an extremely productive meeting with agreement all round on the need and benefits of collaborative working and sharing best practice for the benefit of the school children in West Sussex.

“We are hopeful that by building on the good work that is currently underway, West Sussex can work towards becoming an exemplar of this type of partnership working.”