Primary pupils enjoy afternoon tea

Elm Grove Primary School’s year one class went for a memorable ‘afternoon tea for 32’ at Palm Court Pavilion.

Hayley Cave, class teacher, said: “The staff went out of their way to make the occasion a truly memorable one... Finger sandwiches, scones and cakes were served on layered platters, their apple and orange juice was poured in to china cups and saucers from china tea pots.”

The children also had edible flowers alongside their cakes at the cafe in Beach House Park, Worthing.

Harry Spink, year one, said: “I didn’t just like it, I loved it.”

The trip helped to give the pupils ideas to plan and make their own afternoon tea for a guest to enjoy with them at school at the end of term.

Max McGowan, year one, said it was ‘the best day ever’.