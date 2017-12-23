PICTURES: Reindeer Romp 2017

Pupils and staff galloped around the school playground for their second annual Reindeer Romp in aid of Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

Following a route around the River Beach Primary School site in Littlehampton, everyone taking part completed as many circuits as they could.

Antlers and red noses were the order of the day

Teacher Sue Bingham said: “Herds of reindeer galloped, skipped, jogged, or used a combination of styles, to take part in the Reindeer Romp.

“Father Christmas marshalled a section, adding his own brand of encouragement and making himself available for photo shoots.”

It was a cold, bright morning, and the PTA added to the occasion by selling bacon rolls, porridge, hot chocolate and other tempting goodies. Children were coming and going as they met their targets throughout the session.

Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper went along to cheer on the runners and county councillor Ian Buckland arrived later, to encourage those determined to last the maximum two-hour stretch.

County councillor Ian Buckland offered encouragement towards the end

Mrs Bingham added: “Parents and children have been very persuasive and sponsors really generous, with a local pub raising £300 for Taylor and Harrison’s participation.

“However, sponsor money is still being gathered in and we have raised more than £750.”