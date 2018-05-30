PICTURES: May Day celebrations at St Margaret’s

Traditional May Day dances were performed by pupils in colourful costumes at St Margaret’s CE Primary School in Angmering.

The May Day celebrations, held last Wednesday, began with the crowning of the school’s royal family, voted for by the junior children.

May Princess Lily O'Hare, May King Samuel Justice, May Queen Mia Hollywood and May Prince Luca Gisbey. Picture: Steve Robards SR1814833

May Queen Mia Hollywood, May King Samuel Justice, May Princess Lily O’Hare and May Prince Luca Gisbey were presented with the cups by Elsie Spight and Anthony Kirk, the returning May King and Queen from last year.

May McGlone was awarded the Coronation Cup by the teacher for being a good citizen throughout her school life, right up to year six.

Staff said all the children looked amazing in their colourful dresses and shirts, ready to perform their dances. Everyone was extremely well rehearsed and looked like they were enjoying themselves having fun dancing in the sun.

William Older Playschool started off the May Day dances on the school field with What Shall We Do With the Grumpy Pirate.

Other dances Buttered Peas! by Oak and Ash, Flying Scotsman by Elm and Chestnut, Durham Reel by Maple, Willow and Cherry, Dancing by Badger and Otter, Lay it All on Me by Fox and Mole, The Greatest Show by Amberley and Lewes, and Surfin’ USA by Bramber and Arundel.

Year six finished off by dancing around the maypole.