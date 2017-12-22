PICTURES: Legally Blonde, The Angmering School

Talented musical theatre students at The Angmering School wowed the crowds with their performances of Legally Blonde.

Months of hard work in rehearsals paid off in the fast-paced, fun and highly-engaging show that gained positive reviews from packed audiences.

Lamorna Webb and Jenny Black, who played Pillar and Serena

Year-11 students Lamorna Webb and Jenny Black, who played Pilar and Serena, said the show was ‘huge amounts of fun’ and they made some amazing new friends.

The heartwarming musical showcased the acting and vocal talents of the performing arts department.

Vicky Scales, head of drama, said: “It always leaves a lump in my throat when we close a show at Angmering. The students work so very hard and are equally kind to each other.

“This year in particular, the cast were careful to balance studies and rehearsals perfectly. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Year-seven dance students in rehearsal

Art students made puppets of Bruiser and Rufus, the two dogs used in the show. Congratulations went to year-11 puppet makers Bradley Cobden and Hannah Greaney, year-eight puppet maker and puppeteer Rachel Sayers and year-seven puppet maker assistants Tom Wood and Arthur Coates.

Head teacher Simon Liley said: “Wow! I am still getting used to the step-up in quality and talent from other schools to here at Angmering. Great performances from the whole cast.”