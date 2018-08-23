Outstanding GCSE results for The Towers students

Students at The Towers school are celebrating their outstanding GCSE results.

Ninety-nine per cent of results were between grade 4 and 9, with 45 per cent at grade 7, 8 and 9.

The school commended every girl for doing themselves proud, but picked out some success stories.

Francesca Blondell secured eight GCSEs – six at grade 9, one at grade 8, one at grade 7 as well as an A grade in additional mathematics.

Jemima Coleman attained nine GCSEs, with five at grade 9, three at grade 8, and one at grade 7 along with a B in additional mathematics.

There were nine GCSEs for Georgia Howard, who managed one at grade 9, four grade 8s and four at grade 7.

Headmistress, Clare Trelfa, said: “Warmest congratulations to all of our GCSE girls and hard-working staff, I am immensely proud of all of them.”

