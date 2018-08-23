‘Outstanding’ GCSE results delight Chatsmore Catholic High School headteacher

Chatsmore Catholic High School’s headteacher spoke of his pride following excellent GCSE results for students who have performed ‘brilliantly’.

A total of 70 per cent of students achieved grade 4 or above in both English and maths, a 14 per cent increase on last year’s results.

Sophie Brahma-Pearl and Tara Hill

There were many outstanding performances, with a number of students achieving the highest grades 9, 8 and 7 in all of their subjects.

Abby Smith achieved two grade 9s, two 8s and two 7s and two A*s, alongside three other GCSEs that she took in year ten.

Abby said: “I am delighted and hardly believe the results I have achieved, it made all the hard work worthwhile.”

Tom Pink, Tom Heslin, Harron Suganthan, Archie Davies and Dominic Spencer-Briggs

Other top subject results include drama, PE and further maths, where 100 per cent of students passed with a significant number of them achieving the highest grades.

Headteacher Peter Byrne said: “I am extremely proud of what the students have achieved. Despite sitting more challenging GCSEs, the students have performed brilliantly and produced some outstanding grades across the ability range. We are particularly delighted that so many of them have achieved grade 9s in a variety of subjects.”

Sophie Brahma-Pearl was really happy with her grades, as it is taking her one step closer to her dream job of being a dentist.

She said: “I came out of the exams thinking I had failed, but I have done the complete opposite. I have wanted to be a dentist since year three as it is a job that changes lives.”

Abby Smith, Tara Hill, Martha Williams, Edwin James, Luke Smith and Mia Spranklin

Edwin James received straight 7s, and will be heading to BHASVIC to study graphics, business and biology.

He said: “I was so stressed this morning but as soon as I saw my results that all went away.”

Another high achiever was Harron Suganthan, who will be going to BHASVIC in September to study chemistry, physics and double maths.

Harron said: “I am feeling really good now and so relieved. My mum cried when I told her my results. Working in science would be my dream job.”

Mia Spranklin was very pleased with her results, with grade 7s in English literature and maths.

Mr Byrne added: “I would like to thank our incredible staff, both teaching and non-teaching, for everything they did to support our students in achieving such excellent results.

“Thanks also to our wonderful parents who play such a vital role in supporting the success of their child.”

