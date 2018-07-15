New play trail opens at Rustington school

Children at Georgian Gardens Primary School in Rustington had a surprise visitor during their annual sports day.

The event included a family picnic and disco at lunchtime, when Dougey the Dog popped in to open the new play trail.

The equipment was paid for using a combination of Sports Premium Funding, money raised by the PTA and cash from the school’s recent sponsored bounce event.

Assistant head teacher Elliott Crook said: “As a school, we are really thankful for everyone’s support.

“The money raised by the PTA is essential in providing our children with additional resources, due to the current budget situation in schools.”

Pupils were able to help choose the equipment.

