New head of school at Rustington Community Primary

Rustington Community Primary School has welcomed a new head of school to its senior leadership team.

Marie Smailes took up her post at the school, which is run by the Schoolsworks academy trust, earlier this month. Mrs Smailes was previously a deputy head in Horsham and will work alongside Nick White, now executive head, to lead the 59 staff and 504 pupils.

Mrs Smailes said: “I’ve enjoyed such a welcome at Rustington. It goes without saying that I want to build on the good work already in place and am looking forward to working with the school team, and the wider Schoolsworks community, to provide a consistent, positive and challenging environment for all the children at Rustington Community Primary.”

Chris Seaton, chief executive Schoolsworks, said: “We are delighted to welcome Marie to Rustington, and the Schoolsworks Academy Trust. Marie made a great impression in her interview with the school’s children and staff alike, and her belief on a child-centred approach to teaching echoes that of the Trust’s. Marie clearly demonstrated her ability to inspire and motivate all around her, and we look forward to her work helping shape the next phase for Rustington and its children.”