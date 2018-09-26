Littlehampton School Class of ’84 back together for reunion

What better way to celebrate the 50 age milestone than meeting up with your old schoolmates?

Former Littlehampton School pupils who started in 1979 did just that with their Class of ’84 reunion at the Windmill Inn, Rustington, on Saturday.

Littlehampton School's Class of '84 reunion

More than 120 people who were at the school from what was year one to year five, including some who stayed on for another two years in sixth form, attended. Some travelled from as far as Croatia and Spain to be there.

For many, it was the first time they had met for more than 35 years and it was the biggest reunion since they left the school.

Organiser David Bridgeman, a former Chantry House pupil, said: “We all reached the milestone age of 50 recently and so I thought it was the perfect opportunity to get everyone together again.

“I created a Facebook page for our year group last year, where people have been able to post memories and old photos, and that’s done really well.

“It’s certainly re-connected people after all this time, which is fantastic. The reunion just seemed an obvious thing to do.”

One highlight of the evening was the large selection of old school photos on display in the beer garden.

Entertainment was provided by popular Rustington-based tribute band Synthony 101, who performed live. A collection bucket on the night covered the cost of the band, as well as raising £308 for Littlehampton-based charity Jamie’s Wish.

David added: “It was a total flashback and a bit surreal really, and it was certainly great to see some familiar faces again.

“In some ways it was like the old school discos we used to have – same people, same music, just different venue and no school tuck shop to provide the refreshments.”

