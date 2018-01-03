Littlehampton Academy seeks former students to inspire pupils

The Littlehampton Academy wants former students to inspire the current generation to academic success as part of a charity scheme.

The academy in Fitzalan Road, formerly Littlehampton Community School, wants to contact former students in established careers, recent leavers in further education and all other alumni.

The goal is for them to support current students through ‘old school tie’ networks set up by education charity Future First, which has 200,000 alumni signed up nationwide.

Assistant principal Richard Hanks said: “A network of past students with all their valuable experience will be vital in helping us to broaden current students’ horizons, and equip them with skills required for the world of work.”

Former students can register with Future First by clicking the former students link on futurefirst.org.uk or by contacting Angie Gresty at agresty@tla.woodard.co.uk.