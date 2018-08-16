Head of Angmering Sixth Form praises ‘amazing’ year group for A-level results

There were some very happy students and teachers at the Angmering Sixth Form as more than three-quarters of all A-level results were A* to C grades.

One pleased student was Ben Galbally, who got AAAB in maths, further maths, physics and chemistry and is looking forward to going to the University of Surrey to study mathematics.

Samuel Whitby, who is taking an unconventional route after university and will be starting a job in Hereford at New Model in Technology and Engineering

Ben said: “It was a bit stressful leading up to exams, but it will be really exciting to do maths at the university.”

Samuel Whitby is taking an unconventional route after receiving his A-level results of BBB in maths, physics and design and technology. From September he will be one of a limited number of students employed in Hereford at New Model in Technology and Engineering, helping to set up a new university for engineering students.

Samuel said: “I was worried about going to university, coming out and not getting a job so I wanted to go an alternate route.”

He said he is excited for his role managing projects and taking on research seeing how universities are set up, as well as getting experience at working with companies and businesses.

Ben Aru-Bayless was pleased to come out of college with A*AB in his A-levels

Ben Aru-Bayless achieved A*AB in psychology, history and sociology A-levels and is planning on taking a year out to rock climb and do some travelling before joining the Royal Marines.

He turned his college career around after not working as hard in the first two years, he went to his teachers who he said were very supportive and helped him to achieve his results.

Ben said: “I was pleased that everything I liked came up in the exam. Learning to write in a concise way has helped me in my job as I can now transfer information to others more easily.”

Teachers gave a particular mention to Stephen and Rebecca Merridue who had overcome significant challenges to excel this year, and Hisham Rabouhi who had made exceptional progress from his starting point.

Ben Galbally will be heading off to the University of Surrey to study mathematics

Stephen and Rebecca have already started their own business but are also taking up accounting apprenticeships and Hisham will study finance and economics at Bournemouth University.

This year, the proportion of entries that achieved A* to B grades had risen to 43 per cent, two per cent more than last year, and the proportion at A* to C had risen to 77 per cent which is a four per cent increase from last year.

Other students celebrating outstanding results this year include Tom Penny with A*AA, who will be studying mechanical engineering at the University of Birmingham, Iona Collis who achieved A*AA, going on to the University of Nottingham to study nutrition and dietetics, Dylan Marodeen is planning on taking up a place studying computing at the University of Southampton after receiving four A grades and Lewis Hammans who will be at the University of Chichester studying sport and exercise science with his results of distinction* and two distinctions in triple BTEC sport.

Tony Kerrison, head of sixth form, said: “We are absolutely delighted for all our students who have worked so hard. They have been an amazing year group to work with and I’m sure will go on to do great things in the future. We also want to thank our fantastic staff for once again rising to the challenge.

“As a sixth form, we were proud to be at the top of performance tables across the region last year and are delighted to have further improved this year. We wish all our students the best for their future studies and careers.”

The Angmering Sixth Form is still accepting applications for September’s intake of year 12. For more information, visit www.angmeringsixthform.co.uk

