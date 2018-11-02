Hallowe’en fun at Little Explorers in Rustington

Staff and children at Little Explorers Preschool in Rustington had a ‘fang-tastic’ time for Hallowe’en.

There were prizes awarded for the best costumes and all sorts of spooky crafts and activities at the nursery, in the Woodlands Centre, on Wednesday.

Little Explorers Preschool in Rustington enjoyed Hallowe'en

Little Explorers is for children aged two to four.

