Four nations work together in a bid to tackle prejudice

Students and staff from four nations are coming to Littlehampton to share information about their cultures.

The arrival on Sunday of 19 students and 10 staff from Norway, Turkey and Reunion, the French island in the Indian Ocean, is part of a project called More Powerful Together.

The team of teachers from the four nations at the planning meeting in Turkey

The group will be joining young people at The Littlehampton Academy for a week of discussing the many issues around prejudice and discrimination.

Chaplain Paul Sanderson, who is organising the visit, said: “The project is fully funded by the European Union and its aim is to share good practice and learn about each other’s diverse cultures.

“We had a brilliant week in Turkey, meeting with staff and students of an amazing school working with Kurdish and Syrian refugees.

“We now look forward to returning the hospitality with a busy and fun week of events and activities lined up.”

Trips to Arundel, London and Brighton are planned as part of the action-packed week, as well as taking part in lessons and playing cricket.

Next Friday, the students will round off the week by running a short conference to tell their stories and to explain their different actions and responses to the many challenging issues faced when it comes to discrimination.

Paul said: “The world faces many challenges, many of them rooted in prejudice and discrimination.

“By bringing four nations together, building friendship and making time to understanding each other, we want to show this generation that we really are more powerful when we are together.”

There are a few spaces available at the conference. Contact Paul Sanderson at The Littlehampton Academy for more information, email psanderson@tla.woodard.co.uk or call 01903 711120.