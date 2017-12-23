FireBreak graduates praised for enthusiasm

Students from a number of schools showed great enthusiasm in completing West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service’s FireBreak course.

The tough challenge was taken on by 14 young people at Bognor Regis Fire Station last week, rounding off a year of successful courses and bringing the total number of graduates to 108.

The pass out parade was attended by Lady Emma Barnard, High Sheriff of West Sussex, and Keiran Amos, assistant chief fire officer.

Mr Amos said: “All of the students have worked together to overcome some incredibly difficult challenges that they have faced and completed the course at an incredibly high standard.

“The enthusiasm that they have shown is absolutely commendable and I hope that the students continue to apply the skills that they have learnt over the last five days into their everyday lives.”

The students attend Chichester High School, The Academy Selsey, Ormiston Six Villages Academy, The Littlehampton Academy, Felpham Community College, St Philip Howard Catholic School, Chichester Free School, Bourne Community College, Littlegreen School and Bishop Luffa School.

FireBreak is an initiative aimed at young people aged 12 to 14. It is designed to help boost confidence and influence students to become positive role models within their community.

Students spend five days at a fire station, working together to complete ladder and hose drills, learning fire and road safety knowledge and gaining vital life-saving HeartStart first aid training.

During the pass out parade, the students perform drills to an audience of family and friends.