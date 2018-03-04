Fine art students exhibit artistic responses

Northbrook MET fine art degree students have exhibited their work at Pallant House Gallery, Chichester.

The artistic ‘interventions’ represented their unique responses to the gallery.

Teresa Whitfield, fine art course leader, said: “Pallant House Gallery provides a rich and stimulating resource for BA Fine Art students.

“I am grateful to assistant curator Sarah Holdaway and all the Pallant House Gallery staff for welcoming us once again to create and exhibit site-specific responses to this inspiring location.

“The Interventions 2018 exhibition gave visitors a new perspective on this important modern British art collection, while also inviting them to contemplate the charm of the remarkable historical space in which it was displayed.”

This year’s exhibition encompassed ceramics, paper sculpture and textile installations, as well as photography, painting and printmaking.

Visitors found the work on tables and under tables, in window recesses, cupboards and fireplaces.