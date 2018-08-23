‘Fantastic results’ for St Andrew’s High School

St Andrew’s CE High School for Boys celebrated ‘fantastic results’ in its GCSEs today, after a difficult year of transition.

Headteacher Louise Welcome took over at the school in April, after an interim headteacher had been at the helm from February 2017, and she called these results the beginning of a ‘journey’ for the school.

GCSE results 2018. St Andrew's High School, Worthing. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

Ninety-eight per cent of students achieved a minimum of five GCSEs, with 97 per cent attaining a GCSE in both English and maths.

Alongside the successes in English and maths, the school singled out particular praise for computer science, sports studies, biology, chemistry, physics, drama and statistics, which all achieved more than 80 per cent 9 to 4 grades – equivalent to the old A* to C grades.

You can find an explanation of the new grading system here: Here’s how the new GCSE grading system works



Individual students who performed particularly well included 16-year-old Sean Emerson-King, who attained 9s in biology, chemistry, geography, computer science and English language.

“I really wasn’t expecting it,” he said.

St Andrew's High School, Worthing. From left, Michael Tett, Charlie Knibb, Sean Emerson-King, Jimi Taylor and Alex Pulford, all 16. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

“I’m really happy because 7s are what I was aiming for. I did a lot of work so I’m glad it’s paid off.”

Sean said he will go on to study biology, chemistry, maths and statistics at Worthing College with a view to studying bio-technology at university and a career in human enhancement, which he described as involving bionic arms and similar appendages.

Jimi Taylor, also 16, gained 9s in religious education and history and 8s in maths and the sciences.

He said he was ‘extremely happy’ and, after going on to study maths and media at college, would ‘go with the flow’ with his career plans.

George Sutherland, 16. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Headteacher Ms Welcome commended the hard work of students and staff. She said: “There have been significant changes to the new exam system over the past couple of years and it has been increasingly difficult to predict the outcomes of both the school and students.

“Since joining the St Andrew’s community I have been impressed by how our young men have risen to the occasion, trying their very best.”

Follow the results here: GCSE results for West Sussex – our live round-up

Ryan Chester 16, left and Kieran Lewis, 16. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

From left, Jack Mosey, 16, Ben Measor, 16 and Luke Weaver, 16. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

Jack Cheesman, 16, left and Django Durrant, 15. Photo by Derek Martin Photography