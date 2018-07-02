Year 11 leavers from Durrington High School celebrated finishing school by dressing to impress at their Summer Ball prom.

It was said to be a really enjoyable celebration of the students' past four years at the school, with the prom taking place at The Hilton Avisford Hotel in Arundel on Thursday.

Durrington High School prom 2018

Students arrived in a wide variety of transport including classic cars, BMWs, limousines and party minibuses.

The evening was spent with staff and students enjoying a buffet together, followed by a disco and an awards presentation.