Durrington High School prom 2018

Year 11 leavers from Durrington High School celebrated finishing school by dressing to impress at their Summer Ball prom.
It was said to be a really enjoyable celebration of the students' past four years at the school, with the prom taking place at The Hilton Avisford Hotel in Arundel on Thursday.
Students arrived in a wide variety of transport including classic cars, BMWs, limousines and party minibuses.
The evening was spent with staff and students enjoying a buffet together, followed by a disco and an awards presentation.