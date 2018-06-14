Crowning glory at St Wilfrid’s

Children performed modern and traditional dances as part of the May Day celebrations at St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School in Angmering.

The afternoon began with May Queen Orlaith Lydon, May King Edward Armstrong, May Prince Jack Coleman and May Princess Zoe Squire arriving in a car.

They were driven around the playground in front of the waiting crowd, then dropped off by their thrones, where they received their trophies and medals from last year’s May Queen and King.

The modern dances began with year one, followed by each year from two to five.

Year six started the traditional dances with their class dance. They were followed by reception and the dances carried on through the school to year five.

In a report written by Edward Armstrong and Zoe Squire, they said: “After the classes had danced, they could all have an ice cream from the ice cream van that came.

“Finally, year six had their maypole dances. Everyone enjoyed it and thanks to Mrs Smith and all the hard work, the dances went perfectly.”