College programmes to get students back into education

Worthing College will shortly be lauching two new fast track programmes aimed at students keen to get back into education.

Both programmes launch on Monday, January 22.

The first is a Level 1 Extended Certificate in Vocational Studies. The college is responding to local needs, working with West Sussex County Council and other partners to

address the needs of young people in Worthing and Adur not in employment, education or training. The outcome for students completing the course is to allow them to progress onto Level 2 Vocational Courses,

take up an apprenticeship or employment.

The second programme, equivalent to A Levels, offers a range of nine Level 3 Vocational Courses. These courses will allow a student to get back on track completing either a full or part time the course in June

2019, along with their peers who started the courses in September this year.

Paul Riley, Worthing College principal, said: ““Both the Level 1 and Level 3 vocational courses which start on January 22, will enable students in our local area to have what is often a much needed opportunity

to get back on track or to have a fresh start if their progression after leaving school has not been right for them.

“I am delighted that this new innovation for the college’s offer to the local community will help to address those not in education, training or full time employment but who wish to re-engage with education

for a better, brighter future.

“This is something we are passionate about addressing as we deliver our college mission: to inspire, build confidence and prepare you for the life you want to live.”

For anyone interested in applying for either of these courses, call the admissions team on 01903 275751 to arrange a meeting to discuss individual options.