Children in Need pictures from Worthing, Littlehampton and Southwick in record-breaking year

The Children in Need all-time total has reached £1billion and people in our area have been delighted to do their bit to help disadvantaged children and young people around the UK.

Schools taking part on Friday included Glebe Primary School in Southwick and River Beach Primary School in Littlehampton.

Pupils at River Beach Primary School in Littlehampton looked fantastic on Friday and had a fun time raising money for Children in Need

Pupils at both schools were asked to place coins on a picture of Pudsey Bear, the Children in Need mascot.

Deputy head teacher Clem Lewis said the final total would not be known until later this week but the school takes part every year and usually raises between £200 to £300.

At River Beach, the children looked fantastic and teacher Ben Case said everyone had so much fun.

"We raised just over £1,000," he added.

Pre-school children at Pebbles Childcare in Worthing organised and took part in a sponsored journey along the promenade, walking, running, jumping or on a scooter.

Despite the weather and the distance, the children, all aged three, showed much determination to make it to the park at the end of their route in order to raise as much money as possible.

Childminder Bridgit Brown said: "We scooted, we walked, we ran, we wall walked and most importantly the gang, determined as ever, managed to complete the 2.67km distance for BBC Children in Need, understanding that their actions and efforts would help raise money to help children that need it. I’m so proud of them.”

Businesses also did their bit for the cause, including Equiniti, one of the largest local employers in Worthing, where staff baked more than 100 cakes and dressed head-to-toe in spotty outfits, raising £1,173 for Children in Need.

Mark Taylor, chief customer officer, said: "We are delighted to be supporting Children in Need again this year, it is a charity all our staff love supporting.

"Every year I am always amazed by how much effort all our staff put in to raising as much money as possible for this charity.

"We will definitely continue to support Children in Need every year and the local community.”

Equiniti has been raising money for the cause for more than ten years, helping to support projects in communities across the UK that are helping children and young people facing a range of disadvantages such as living in poverty, being disabled or ill, or experiencing distress, neglect or trauma.

Louise Kirkwood, head of customer insight, events and CSR, said: "Children in Need at Equiniti is always extremely energetic, with various fundraising initiatives going on. This year was an example of that, with staff taking part in raising money for this fantastic charity.

"It is humbling to know all the money we have raised will help support change the lives of over 582,000 disadvantaged young children and adults."

Children in Need has been running since 1980 and this was a record-breaking year, with £50.6million donated during Friday's BBC programme.