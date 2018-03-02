Children brave Beast from the East to do walk to school event

Children have braved the cold weather to do a walk to school event.

A hardy bunch of parents and pupils from River Beach Primary School in York Road, Littlehampton, did not let the threat of snow from the Beast from the East weather phenomenon stop them completing their winter walk to school event.

River Beach Primary School in York Road, Littlehampton, did a Big Walk In event on Monday, when we were in the grip of the Beast from the East

The purpose of the event is to promote the health benefits of walking to school, as well as the social skills children build while on the morning school run. Less cars on the road also means less emissions, and impacts less on the school’s neighbours.

Sue Bingham, the school’s travel co-ordinator, made her way to the Clun Road entrance to welcome the walkers on Monday. She said: “River Beach Primary School has over 600 children, with a good number of walkers, so there was an element of promise in the air.

“Come rain or shine, families are making their way across the local network of roads to enter by one of three access points. However, not that many come from the Clun Road area!

“It was just as well that some families came along anyway, even though they did not live nearby and it made for a jolly occasion.

“Charlie was very pleased, as he hoped he would get a chance with the event placard – which he did, and his sister, Millie, could wear her lovely hat with the white pompom.

“Armandas came along with his dad and grandmother and helped us all across Arundel Road at the pelican crossing.

“Our lovely crossing patrol lady, Michelle was on duty, smiling as always.

“Yes, that wind was cold, but no snow and a cup of hot chocolate and a cheer from staff waiting at school made it a worthwhile event.

“Roll on Summer and the ‘Big Sunny Walk in’!”