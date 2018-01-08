Charities ‘overwhelmed’ by food donations

Students have been praised for their efforts in collecting 1.3 tonnes of donations for people in need in their community.

The Big Charity Day at The Angmering School saw students take in a food donation in exchange for wearing non-uniform.

Students with the sixth form food donations

The charities chosen to support were Littlehampton Food Bank and Worthing Churches Homeless Projects and both were overwhelmed with the generosity shown by staff and students, who filled the canteen with donations.

The collection was organised by the rights respecting ambassadors team, a student steering and focus group formed as part of the school’s journey with the Unicef Rights Respecting Schools Award (RRSA).

Fiona Moppett, media manager, explained: “Unicef works with schools in the UK to create safe and inspiring places to learn, where students are respected, their talents are nurtured and they are able to thrive.

“These student ambassadors represent each tutor group in the school from year seven to year ten and they will be the voice and driving force for RRSA around the school.

“A momentous effort was demonstrated by both staff and students. Two representatives came to help from the charities, who were overwhelmed with the generosity shown.”

The ambassadors helped to load up the vans and Littlehampton Food Bank told them some of the donations received would be used for meals for the community that day.

Both charities have agreed to return to the school to make a presentation to the students about the impact they had on the community from this campaign.