Cash-strapped schools appeal for more support from MPs

Headteachers have written to 100,000 parents and carers and warned them that school budgets are still in a "critical" condition.

The government's new National Funding Formula, which is due to come into effect in April, promises an extra £28m of school funding for the county by 2020.

The money amounts to £250 per child, but schools said any gains would be “wiped out” by continued rising costs and the reduction of crucial educational grants.

While acknowledging the support given by West Sussex MPs, who have lobbied government on their behalf, headteachers said that support was “sympathetic, but in our collective view it is not strong enough”.

In addition, they were “immensely disappointed” to have received no response to their letters to chancellor Philip Hammond and secretary of state for education Damian Hinds.

Now they have called on parents to write to their MPs to appeal for greater levels of support.

Explaining the impact of the National Funding Formula, heads told parents:

- West Sussex schools will be funded between 50-75 per cent lower than equivalent size schools in most London boroughs

- Class sizes will continue to rise and West Sussex children will not receive the same resources and opportunities as many other children in better funded areas.

- In 2018/19, for example, pupils in West Sussex will receive £30m less than the same number of pupils in the average funded authority, £145m less than the same number of pupils in Greenwich and £263m less than those in Hackney.

- Services for children with special education needs and those who require specialist school provision are in a critical financial position.

The WorthLess? Campaign for fairer funding has been running for more than two years, blossoming from a West Sussex only affair to include around 5,500 headteachers from 32 counties.

In the letter to parents, they said: "At a local level, West Sussex County Council have unequivocally stated that the new national funding formula is 'not fit for purpose'.

"Headteachers have also met with our local MPs on several occasions. They have listened to our views carefully and over a sustained period of time have lobbied government on our behalf. At our most recent meeting we explained to MPs, in detail, how children in their constituencies and schools are being treated. Again, the response was sympathetic, but in our collective view it is not strong enough."

They added: “We are not exaggerating the problems but making clear how bad things are.

“Our children and families deserve more robust, direct and outspoken support. Our schools are in a critical position and our MPs need to make this point loud and clear.”

Simon Liley, head of The Angmering School, said: "As the headteacher of a large secondary school, and with budgets for West Sussex schools remaining among the lowest in the country, I have some stark choices to make about where to make cuts.

"Since the main cost area for any school is staffing we have been operating cuts through 'natural wastage' for several years. This has directly led to larger class sizes, less PPA time for teachers (time for planning, preparation and assessment), fewer teaching assistants, smaller pastoral teams, fewer curriculum resources and lower building maintenance budgets.

"Without government intervention to raise funding, and as schools' reserves are depleted, this picture will only get worse."