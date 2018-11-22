Carol service performed by pupils from Littlehampton school will bring generations together

Churchill Retirement Living is hosting a community carol concert at its Hale Lodge development in Littlehampton.

Pupils from River Beach Primary School will be performing for owners and visitors on Thursday, December 6, at 3.30pm.

The aim is to bring the different generations together at what can be a lonely time of year for many older people.

Anne Scherrer, regional marketing manager, said: “It will be wonderful to see the generations come together to celebrate Christmas at Hale Lodge.

“We know Christmas can be a lonely time of year for some people but there will be a warm welcome from our owners, who enjoy living in a sociable community where fun occasions like this can be celebrated with like-minded neighbours all year round.

“Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy some festive cheer, mince pies and sherry while listening to the pupils from River Beach Primary School.

“There will be plenty of opportunities to join in with the carols, too.”

Hale Lodge, which has 38 apartments for the over-60s, is in Fitzalan Road and the carol singing is just one of many festive events being held in the run up to Christmas.

