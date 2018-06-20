Call for more to take part in schools consultation

West Sussex County Council has called for more people to have their say on its draft School Effectiveness Strategy for 2018-2022.

The aim of the strategy is to set out how the council will work with bodies such as schools, colleges and trusts to raise standards and develop sustainability.

The deadline for the consultation has been extended to Monday (June 25) - but so far the council has received only 280 responses.

At a meeting of the children and young people's services select committee this morning (June 20), Deborah Myers, director of education and skills, said: "Considering we've got 284 schools, we've got 4,000 teachers, we've got 112,854 students, we really would like more engagement in the consultation process."

Ms Myers explained that the consultation was not simply a case of 'this is what we hope to do - do you agree or disagree' but was an attempt to go forward with a 'co-constructed' strategy that everyone felt they had played a part in developing.

Consultation documents can be found at www.westsussex.gov.uk/schooleffectiveness2018 .