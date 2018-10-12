Arun Youth Projects young leaders Ride for Romania

Young leaders from Arun Youth Projects are preparing for a 24-hour challenge ahead of a learning exchange trip to Romania.

The enthusiastic team of five will be part of a team of 30 young people working with the Roma community on a learning exchange next summer.

Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper is raising money for Arun Youth Projects in his second mayoral year

Twins Caprice and Elise White, 15, Shannon McNeil, 16, Casey Gardner, 14, and Stacie Holmes, 18, need to raise £650 each and they are starting their efforts with a Ride for Romania fundraiser tomorrow.

They will be taking it in turns to cycle on a static bike for 24 hours and have arranged a range of stalls and activities alongside.

All are welcome to the Wickbourne Centre, in Clun Road, Littlehampton, between 10am and 3pm for stalls, crafts, challenges, a cake sale, raffle and more.

Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper will be popping in to support the group as they attempt to cover the full distance from Littlehampton to Romania, a total of 1,910km, in 24 hours.

Visit www.arunchurch.com/rideforromania for more information.

