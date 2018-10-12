Arun Youth Projects young leaders Ride for Romania

Young leaders from Arun Youth Projects are preparing for a 24-hour challenge ahead of a learning exchange trip to Romania.
The enthusiastic team of five will be part of a team of 30 young people working with the Roma community on a learning exchange next summer.
Twins Caprice and Elise White, 15, Shannon McNeil, 16, Casey Gardner, 14, and Stacie Holmes, 18, need to raise £650 each and they are starting their efforts with a Ride for Romania fundraiser tomorrow.
They will be taking it in turns to cycle on a static bike for 24 hours and have arranged a range of stalls and activities alongside.
All are welcome to the Wickbourne Centre, in Clun Road, Littlehampton, between 10am and 3pm for stalls, crafts, challenges, a cake sale, raffle and more.
Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper will be popping in to support the group as they attempt to cover the full distance from Littlehampton to Romania, a total of 1,910km, in 24 hours.
Visit www.arunchurch.com/rideforromania for more information.
