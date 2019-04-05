Angmering School students pitch entrepreneurial ideas to four major employers

Students at The Angmering School pitched their entrepreneurial ideas to four major employers as part of an event.

Year 9 students at the secondary school in Station Road presented their ideas to The Body Shop, David Lloyd, Willmott Dixon and Southern Water in front of professionals and 250 students as part of an entrepreneur event.

Angmering School students and staff at the entrepreneur event

Tina Goodman, associate assistant headteacher, said: “Year 9 students had the opportunity to pitch their ideas to four local companies at an entrepreneur event.

“As part of their futures lessons students prepared a pitch to address a brief set by four companies; The Body Shop, David Lloyd, Willmott Dixon and Southern Water.

“The students presented their ideas really well and prizes were awarded for the best pitches.”

It has been a busy month for students at the school who have been engaging with a number of employers.

We are very proud of the careers curriculum at The Angmering School and the opportunities our students have to experience the world of work through a range of projects. Simon Liley

Mrs Goodman said: “Local companies have been supporting students in a range of projects.

“Year 8 students have been working on Design a Space project with Sunninghill Construction to learn about jobs within the sector and to design an outdoor space alongside the Angmering School’s new building.

“The students have researched jobs in construction, had talks from a surveyor, architect and engineer and worked as a team to create a poster presentation.

“They were so excited to receive comments from the company and made their project connect with the world of work.”

Year 8 students at the Design a Space event

Mrs Goodman said 20 employers also interviewed Year 11 students as part of their business studies course.

“The employers were really impressed with the students preparation and interview technique and said they were a credit to the school,” said Mrs Goodman.

Simon Liley, headteacher at the school, said he was proud of the careers curriculum on offer at the school.

“We are very proud of the careers curriculum at The Angmering School and the opportunities our students have to experience the world of work through a range of projects,” he said.

Year 11 students being interviewed as part of their business studies course

He added: “The students have several opportunities a year to work with local companies ranging from construction to horticulture, raising awareness of the sectors and developing transferable employability skills.”