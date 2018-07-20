Angmering School expansion plan gets the nod

Plans to expand The Angmering School have been given the go-ahead, much to the delight of the headteacher.

The application for a part three-storey, part one-storey extension at the school, in Station Road, was approved by members of West Sussex County Council’s planning committee on Tuesday (July 17).

Headteacher Simon Liley said: “We are delighted that the planning committee has agreed with the planning officers and approved the application.

“It is excellent that the committee were able to debate the scheme so thoroughly and conclude that the overall design should be approved in order to bring much needed secondary school places to the local area.

“We are now really excited about works commencing during the summer break.”

With a shortage of secondary school places in the area, The Angmering School was selected for expansion by the county council, in its role as local education authority, in its document ‘West Sussex: Planning School Places’.

Over the next seven years, the school will grow from eight form entry to nine, taking 270 youngsters per year, rather than the current 252.

When full, there will be 1,650 students.

The expansion will include extra classrooms, a performing arts space, more changing rooms and extra car parking and cycle storage.

It will also see two temporary classrooms removed.

Members of the committee described the need for the expansion as ‘obvious’, but not all of them were so thrilled with the design.

Nigel Jupp (Con, Southwater & Nuthurst) said: “It’s a pretty awful-looking block in my opinion.”

And the council’s landscaping team objected to the proposals, raising concerns about the height of the building and the visual impact it would have on neighbours.

There was only one objection from the public, specifically about the possibility of increased traffic and street parking along Greenwood Drive.

Presenting the application to the committee, planning officer Chris Bartlett said: “On balance, it is considered that the impact on the surrounding area would not be so significant as to outweigh the need for the additional school places.”

The application was approved unanimously.

It is hoped the new buildings will be ready to use by September 2019.