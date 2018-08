A 240 tonne fishing boat was rescued by lifeboats last night and towed 22 miles to safety.

The broken down ship was rescued by the Eastbourne RNLI and towed along the coast for 22 miles.

It was then taken into the care of the Shoreham RNLI all weather lifeboat.

The stricken vessel spent the night anchored off Shoreham.

Shoreham’s lifeboat was then relaunched this morning to recover the vessel from its overnight anchor home.