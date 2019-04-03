East Preston woman’s homemade jams raise more than £100,000 for the NSPCC

A jam-making extraordinaire from East Preston has single-handledly raised more than £100,000 for a children’s charity over the decades with her sweet spreads.

Jennie McNair, also known as Jennie the Jams, has made and sold thousands of jams on behalf of the NSPCC’s Rustington, East Preston and Ferring District Committee, of which she is president.

It all started back in 1975 when Jennie, now 84, made her first batch of preserve for a singing concert in aid of the charity.

She said: “I make about 28 different flavours but it’s the nectarine which is the best seller, closely followed by orange and ginger.

“My husband turned our double garage into a separate kitchen so I make it at home.

“The best part is selling it and meeting people and going places. The worst part is thinking of all the jars I’ve had to wash.”

Jennie sells her jams all year round at horticultural shows and street fairs and at two annual events held at her home – a beetle drive and a coffee morning.

She said her jams had helped raise a ‘vast amount’ of money and said: “I want to make sure children are happy and safe and this is my way of doing it.”

She was among 50 guests at an afternoon tea with The Duchess of Norfolk last week to celebrate the branch’s fundraising success.

