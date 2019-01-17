East Preston retirement apartment with two bedrooms close to village centre

This two bedroom ground floor retirement apartment is situated on an exclusive development just 500 yards from East Preston village centre.

The property, in Chermont Court, is about three quarters of a mile from the beach and offers independence alongside the security of a 24-hour emergency care-line.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, west-facing lounge, kitchen, main bedroom with en-suite bathroom, second bedroom and a shower room.

As part of the development there is also a communal conservatory, beautifully maintained gardens and residents’ parking.

Guide Price £160,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: eastpreston@cooper-adams.com