East Preston house with five bedrooms and a swimming pool

This fabulous, five bedroom, semi-detached house is situated in a favoured East Preston location.

The property, in North Lane, is presented in excellent decorative order throughout and is convenient for all amenities.

North Lane, East Preston

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, snug, double reception room, kitchen, utility room and a cloakroom.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with en-suite bath/shower room, second bedroom with en-suite shower room, two further bedrooms, a fifth bedroom/study and a family bath/shower room.

Outside, the front garden is mainly laid to small stone providing off-street parking for several vehicles leading to a garage.

The rear garden is a particular feature with a heated swimming pool and decked, patio and lawned areas, as well as a pergola and summerhouse.

East Preston offers a range of popular restaurants, cafes and pubs, while Rustington village can be found about two miles away with a more comprehensive range of facilities.

Price offers over £500,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk

