East Preston Festival set to begin

The East Preston Festival is all set to begin.

The annual event, the biggest in the village calendar, will take place from Friday, June 1 to Sunday, June 10.

Within that time, more than 80 events will be packed into the festival schedule.

Highlights include a children’s extravaganza afternoon, an antiques valuation morning, craft fair, charity and community market, culminating in the Party on the Green with its traditional tug of war.

There will also be an Open Gardens and Art Trail, Scarecrow tour and a dog show, with Coles Funfair returning.

Many perennial events will be returning, including a shuffleboard evening, the Phoenix Big Band Night and a fashion show.

Following on from its successful introduction in 2017, the Italian restaurant Ristorante al Mare in The Street, East Preston, will once again be organising an opera night with dinner.

New to festival this year is the pop/rock group Vertigo and a night of horse racing.

More information and details of where to buy tickets is in the festival programme, available from East Preston shops, local libraries or on the village website, eastprestonvillage.co.uk.