East Preston bungalow on private Willowhayne estate a few hundred yards from the beach

Approached via electric gates is this beautifully presented detached bungalow set in a prime position on the exclusive Willowhayne private sea estate in East Preston.

The property, in Michel Grove, is presented to an exceptional standard throughout with extremely spacious rooms.

To the outside are wonderful secluded gardens, a double garage and parking.

The property is just a few hundred yards from the greensward and beach.

The Willowhayne is considered to be one of the premier marine estates on this stretch of the south coast and offers an extremely popular location for many purchasers seeking relocation from London and Surrey.

The area is well served with an abundance of leisure facilities close to hand, including Ham Manor Golf Club and Lanes Health club/spa.

Chichester Marina and Goodwood Racecourse are both easily reached, while well-known private schools are close at hand, including Windlesham House and Lancing College.

The extremely popular village of Rustington has a superb range of shopping facilities to include Waitrose and popular restaurants, and the nearest railway station can be found at Angmering with direct links to London Victoria.

Guide Price £875,000 to £925,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE.

Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk