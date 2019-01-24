East Preston apartment for the over 55s with two bedrooms

This two bedroom, first floor apartment is situated close to shops and the sea in East Preston.

The property, in Midholme, available to over 55s only and is offered chain free.

Midholme, East Preston

| More properties on the market – Goring seafront home with superb views; This 1920s house in Littlehampton is only just over 500 metres from the seafront; Shoreham Beach chalet bungalow with amazing views of the English Channel; Shoreham maisonette with views over the harbour and out to sea; Charming Goring house in a secluded location close to the seafront; Substantial Goring bungalow with three bedrooms; East Preston house with five bedrooms and a swimming pool |

Entering through the front door, stairs with a stair lift lead to the L-shaped hallway which in turn leads to a sitting room which overlooks the southerly communal gardens, master bedroom with en-suite, second bedroom, shower room and a kitchen.

Outside, the communal gardens are extremely well kept and there is parking for residents and visitors close to the apartment.

Residents can enjoy the conservatory, bridge room and communal kitchen, and there is a house manager in the main communal building as well as a 24-hour alarm system.

Midholme, East Preston

A bus stop can be found just around the corner while there are shops just 300 metres away and the seafront is half a mile away.

Price offers in excess of £250,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: eastpreston@cooper-adams.com

Midholme, East Preston